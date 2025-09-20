<p>New Delhi: The mobility of skilled professionals between the two countries contributed enormously to the development of technology, innovation, and economic growth in both India and the United States, New Delhi reminded Washington, DC, after President Donald Trump’s administration raised the annual H-1B non-immigrant visa fee to $100,000.</p><p>“The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program,” MEA said on Saturday.</p>.$100,000 H-1B visa fee | What is America's Project Firewall and how will it affect Indians?.<p>New Delhi urged Washington, DC, to address the disruptions that professionals from India in the US and their families might experience in the wake of the Trump administration’s move.</p><p>“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused to families. The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," it added.</p>.<p>After Trump signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain Non-Immigrant Workers', the Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas have been asked by their employers to immediately return from work visits and vacations outside America. India accordingly advised all its diplomatic and consular missions to extend all possible help to Indian nationals who were travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours or so.</p><p>“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement issued in New Delhi on Saturday. “Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps, taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.”</p>.Return to US immediately or risk getting stranded: Microsoft, other companies tell H-1B workers.<p>The Trump administration’s latest move, which is likely to put a large number of Indian Information Technology (IT) professionals in the US in trouble, came as the relations between New Delhi and Washington, DC, came under stress over the past few weeks since the 47th American president imposed a 50 per cent tariff on imports from India.</p><p>Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on India’s exports to the US included a 25 per cent additional tax that he imposed to dissuade the South Asian nation from continuing to buy oil from Russia. He and his aides accused India of funding Russia’s war against Ukraine despite the sanctions imposed on the former Soviet Union nation by the US and the European Union.</p><p>The exchange of positive vibes between New Delhi and Washington, DC, Trump’s birthday greetings to Modi, and the resumption of negotiations for a trade deal between India and the US in the past couple of weeks raised hope that the two nations might be able to bring the relationship back from the brink.</p><p>But Trump’s administration on Thursday withdrew a 2018 sanction waiver and thus, made it difficult for India to continue its role in the operations of the Chabahar Port in Iran. Besides, the US embassy in New Delhi revoked and subsequently denied visas for “certain business executives and corporate leadership” of India for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors. Trump had on Wednesday named India, along with China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, among 23 major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries.</p><p>After Washington, DC, made the move to restrict the use of the H1B visa by Indian IT professionals to travel to and work in the US, New Delhi on Saturday stressed that both India and the US had a stake in innovation and creativity and could be expected to consult on the best path forward.</p><p>The Indian diaspora’s contribution to the US tax base is notable. Although they make up only 1.5 per cent of the population, it is estimated that they pay about 5-6 per cent of all income taxes (approximately $250-$300 billion). Furthermore, the professions indirectly create 11-12 million American jobs, showcasing their broader economic influence, according to a report by Indiaspora, a non-profit organisation.</p>