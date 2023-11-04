JOIN US
India

India stands in solidarity with people of Nepal, ready to extend all possible help: PM Modi

At least 128 people were killed and several others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted western Nepal's remote mountainous region just before midnight on Friday.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 05:28 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the loss of lives and damage caused by an earthquake in Nepal and asserted that India stands in solidarity with its neighbouring country and is ready to extend all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said on X.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district was recorded at 11.47 pm.

(Published 04 November 2023, 05:28 IST)
