<p>Moscow: India is mainly paying in roubles for Russian oil, but has started payments in the Chinese currency yuan, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"I am aware that such payments have started. I believe the percentage is small at present because payments are largely made in roubles," Novak was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.</p>.US ready to tariff China over Russian oil buys, but Europe must follow, Bessent says.<p>Russia is among the top suppliers of crude oil to India.</p>.<p>According to earlier reports, India was mainly making payments for Russian oil in Indian rupees. </p>