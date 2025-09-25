Menu
India successfully tests first-of-its-kind Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher

The test by the DRDO in partnership with the Strategic Forces Command not only opens up the doors for the missile’s cross country mobility, but also allows the armed forces to launch the weapon within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 06:40 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 06:40 IST
