India successfully tests first-of-its-kind Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
The test by the DRDO in partnership with the Strategic Forces Command not only opens up the doors for the missile’s cross country mobility, but also allows the armed forces to launch the weapon within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.
India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.