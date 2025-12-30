<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a> has surpassed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a> to become the world's fourth-largest economy with a size of USD 4.18 trillion, and is poised to overtake <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">Germany</a> to become the third-largest by 2030, the government has said.</p>.<p>With continuing good growth numbers, India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.</p>.<p>India's real GDP grew 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8 per cent in the first quarter and 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.</p>.Knowledge most powerful tool for India to become USD 5 trillion economy: Gadkari.<p>"With GDP valued at USD 4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with a projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion by 2030," according to a government release providing a snapshot of reforms in 2025.</p>.<p>The US is the world's largest economy, and China occupies the second spot.</p>.<p>The growth momentum further surprised on the upside, with GDP expanding to a six-quarter high in Q2 of 2025-26, reflecting India's resilience amid persistent global trade uncertainties, it said.</p>.<p>Domestic drivers, led by robust private consumption, played a central role in supporting this expansion.</p>.Explained | How India's economy defied growth estimates despite US tariffs.<p>The release further said international agencies have echoed this optimism and cited projections made by various entities.</p>.<p>The World Bank has projected a 6.5 per cent growth in 2026; Moody's expects India to remain the fastest-growing G20 economy with a growth of 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 6.5 per cent in 2027.</p>.<p>The IMF has raised its projections to 6.6 per cent for 2025 and 6.2 per cent for 2026; the OECD forecasts 6.7 per cent growth in 2025 and 6.2 per cent in 2026.</p>.<p>Also, S&P anticipates a growth of 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and 6.7 per cent in the next; the Asian Development Bank has lifted its 2025 forecast to 7.2 per cent; and Fitch has raised its FY26 projection to 7.4 per cent on stronger consumer demand.</p>.It is official, India is not the fourth-largest economy in 2025.<p>"India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies and is well-positioned to sustain this momentum. With the ambition of attaining high middle-income status by 2047- the centenary year of its independence, the country is building on strong foundations of economic growth, structural reforms, and social progress," the government said.</p>.<p>The release also highlighted that inflation remains below the lower tolerance threshold, unemployment is on a declining trajectory, and export performance continues to improve.</p>.<p>Furthermore, financial conditions have stayed benign, with strong credit flows to the commercial sector, while demand conditions remain firm, supported by a further strengthening of urban consumption. </p>