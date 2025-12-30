Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Will talk in 2026, says Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar on becoming CM

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress high command would have to decide on the chief ministerial tussle before budget preparation starts in February.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 14:22 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us