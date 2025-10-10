<p>In a significant diplomatic move, India will reopen its embassy in Kabul, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed during talks with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday, October 10.</p><p>Addressing Muttaqi, Jaishankar said, “Your visit marks an important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties. As a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development. Today, I reaffirm that our long-standing partnership, which has supported numerous Indian projects in Afghanistan, continues to stand strong.”</p><p>Muttaqi’s visit, approved by the UN Security Council from October 9 to 16, marks the first-ever official visit of a Taliban foreign minister to India. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet members of the Afghan community in India and visit significant sites, including Agra and the Deoband seminary.</p>.Afghanistan foreign minister Muttaqi arrives in Delhi