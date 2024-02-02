India to replace military personnel in 3 aviation platforms in Maldives by May 10

New Delhi: India will replace its military personnel in the three aviation platforms in Maldives by May 10 and the first phase of the process would be completed by March 10, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said on Friday after a high-level meeting between the two sides on the contentious issue.

The Maldivian foreign ministry's comments came hours after the India-Maldives core group concluded a meeting in Delhi that primarily focused on withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides agreed on a "set of mutually workable solutions" to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms in the island nation.

Last month, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw all its military personnel from the island nation by March 15.

"Both sides agreed that the Government of India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platform by March 10 and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by May 10," the Maldivian foreign ministry said.