India, Ukraine agree to restore trade, bilateral cooperation to pre-Russia war levels

Jaishankar and Kuleba also discussed the ‘peace formula’ proposed by Kyiv to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia – a formula that was repeatedly rejected by President Vladimir Putin’s government in Moscow.

“Noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in all domains. Our immediate goal is to get trade back to earlier levels,” Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with Kuleba in New Delhi.

The volume of India-Ukraine trade dropped from $3.38 billion in 2021 to $2.58 billion in 2022. India’s exports to Ukraine dropped by 22.8% to $85.49 million, while Ukraine’s exports to India fell by 17.3% to $1.69 billion.

“We also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed prior to the full-scale war launched by Russia, as well as identify new promising projects to take our relations to the next level,” Kuleba posted on X.