India

India, US have resolved two trade disputes: WTO

The two countries have agreed to terminate six trade disputes.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 00:13 IST

Two separate WTO dispute settlement panels have stated that India and the US have mutually resolved disputes with regard to certain measures on steel and aluminium products, and additional duties on certain products from the US.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) in a statement said that on July 13, the two countries notified that they had reached a mutually agreed solution to the matters raised in the two disputes.

'In accordance with….the Dispute Settlement Understanding, the panel reports provide a brief description of the disputes and note that solutions have been reached,' it said.

The two countries have agreed to terminate six trade disputes.

(Published 09 August 2023, 00:13 IST)
