India, US, Israel & UAE launch new I2U2 website & private enterprise partnership on UNGA sidelines

"Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi attended the Sherpas meeting of the I2U2 countries in New York on the sidelines of UNGA 78. The Sherpas unveiled the new I2U2 website, which will enhance cooperation between India, Israel, the US and the UAE & partnerships across the globe. They also launched the I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X.