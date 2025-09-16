Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump admin clears first Ukraine arms aid paid for by allies

This is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the U.S. and allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from US stocks using funds from NATO countries.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 18:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us