<p>Washington: The Trump administration's first US weapons aid packages for Ukraine have been approved and could soon ship as Washington resumes sending arms to Kyiv - this time under a new financial agreement with allies, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. </p><p>This is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the US and allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from US stocks using funds from NATO countries.</p><p>Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has approved as many as two $500 million shipments under the new mechanism called the Priority Ukraine Requirements List, known under the acronym PURL, the sources said.</p>