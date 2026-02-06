Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US trade deal to be signed by mid-March: Piyush Goyal

According to the minister, a joint statement would pave the way for reduction of US tariff on Indian goods to 18% from the current 50%.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 22:05 IST
India NewsPiyush GoyalTradeUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us