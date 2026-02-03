<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> called the India-US trade deal a "big decision" that will benefit every section of the society in the country. </p><p>Modi made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the NDA MPs in parliament Tuesday morning.</p><p>Asking the party’s MPs to speak about the benefits of the Budget amongst the people as well as be present in the House during discussions, Prime Minister Modi, on Tuesday’s meeting with NDA MPs said that the India-US trade deal is not going to harm the Indian farmer in any way. PM Modi also said that he had spoken about a change in the world order when Covid pandemic broke out, and now that world order is tilting India’s benefit. </p>.PM Modi 'sold out' farmers' hard work: Rahul slams govt over India-US trade deal.<p>At the meeting of the lawmakers of the NDA, prime minister Modi was felicitated and congratulated on the trade deal. </p><p>Lawmakers attending the meeting said that the Prime Minister also stated that there has been no compromise on the interests of farmers in the deal, and India’s interests will remain protected in the future. “India will not buy oil from countries where there are sanctions. There will be no impact on Indian agricultural products. India did not buy oil from Venezuela when it was under sanctions,” the PM was quoted as saying by the lawmaker. </p><p>PM Modi also said at the NDA parliamentary party meeting that all MPs should be present in the House and participate in the discussions. He added that MPs must go among the people and inform them about the achievements of the budget. He told the MPs that the US trade deal has created a positive atmosphere. “People were criticising it, but we remained patient, and it yielded results. Now, manufacturing should increase, and we should produce quality products,” an MP from the South quoted the PM. </p><p>Modi also said that in the past, he had spoken about a changed world order post-COVID. “And today, the world order is shifting in India's favor,” he said. </p><p>The PM also mentioned Sadanandan Master, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, and said that this is the sacrifice of a party worker whose leg was amputated. Modi also said that this Budget has been prepared keeping the next twenty-five years in mind, and that MPs should go and explain this to the public.</p><p>The Prime Minister also spoke about the political situation and said that there are many small parties across the country that are joining hands with them, and now, this number has crossed 50 per cent. “This shows how much acceptance our political ideology has, both domestically and internationally,” he said.</p>