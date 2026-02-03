Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-US trade deal will not compromise farmers' interests: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, on Tuesday’s meeting with NDA MPs said that the India-US trade deal is not going to harm the Indian farmer in any way.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 18:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 18:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us