Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-US trade deal: With 18% tariff on exports, where does India stand among other countries?

While the finer details of the trade deal are not known yet, the reduction in tariff is expected to give a boost to many sectors in India
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIndiaTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us