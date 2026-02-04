<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has announced that India and the US have agreed to a trade deal, under which Washington will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent while India will reduce “tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero”.</p><p>The announcement was made following a phone call between Trump and Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p><p>US Secretary for Agriculture Brooke Rollins indicated that India has agreed to allow import of American agricultural goods.</p><p>A day after Trump's announcement, Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal </a>on Tuesday said the agreement was in its final stages of detailing and reiterated that interests of sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy would be protected. </p><p>“Today, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-trade-deal-piyush-goyal-vows-agriculture-dairy-interests-are-safe-as-pact-nears-finish-3885570">140 crore Indians are celebrating a trade deal</a>, which is under final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries,” Goyal told reporters. He said a joint statement would be issued by the two countries after finalisation of the details.</p>.<p><strong>In August 2025</strong></p><p>In August 2025, US announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports entering American markets along with an additional 25% punitive duty on India for purchasing Russian crude oil and military equipment.</p>.<p>With the reduction in the US tariff to 18%, India now is in the middle of the global tariff spectrum. </p><p>A look at US tariff rates across major economies shows that Brazil faces the highest tariffs at 50%. It is followed by countries like Myanmar and Laos that attract 40%. While tariff on China stands at 37%, Canada's exports to US attract 35% tariff and South Africa’s 30%. </p>.<p>Southeast Asian manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam and Bangladesh face a levy of 20%, while Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand have rates of 19%.</p><p>On the other hand, the European Union, Japan and South Korea each face 15% duty and the United Kingdom faces the lowest rate at 10%. </p><p>While the finer details of the trade deal are not known yet, the reduction in tariff is expected to give a boost to many sectors in India. Among the key sectors to benefit are:</p><p><strong>Apparel:</strong> Tariff cut is likely to boost competitiveness of Indian textile exports. Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur hopes to gain an edge over Vietnam, Bangladesh.</p><p><strong>Electronics:</strong> Mobile phone exports, which touched Rs 2 lakh crore in financial year 2024-25, could get a further boost with the cut in tariff.</p><p><strong>Marine products:</strong> Shrimp farmers, traders and exporters In Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu expect a revival of the aquaculture sector with cut in tariff.</p>.Trade deal safeguards interests of agriculture and dairy sectors: Piyush Goyal in Parliament .<p>Under the pact, India is likely to eliminate duties on certain goods immediately, phase out duties on others, reduce duties in some sectors, and provide quota-based tariff concessions for select products. However, sensitive sectors like dairy and agri are completely out of the ambit of the pact, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>An executive order from the US would provide greater clarity on the tariff issues, and a joint statement from both countries will outline the sectors covered under the agreement. Both are awaited.</p>