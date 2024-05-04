India was not on ballot in Maldives

Domestic politics

It is true of India’s other neighbours, too, as domestic politics and conditions influence local elections. India gets a free mention only because India-watching is both a profession and pastime for the local population as a whole – just as the US/China-watching was/is in India, during the Cold War and post-Cold War eras, respectively.

There are issues, yet, elsewhere in the neighbourhood, too. The street perception in Bangladesh that India is ‘pro-Hasina’ can disturb bilateral equations as and when she is no longer at the helm. The same may be true of Nepal, too, but Indian observers of the neighbourhood scene can take heart by studying the transformation of India’s relations with Sri Lanka over the past couple of years, drawing the line where China’s nose should end.

Against this, India’s handling of the Taliban in Afghanistan is trickier. The whole world has not yet found a via media, and New Delhi is no exception. Where the Myanmarese junta is concerned, India shares a long and complicated border with that country, and insurgencies too. New Delhi has little choice. After all, the short-lived democratic government led by the NLD chief Aung San Suu Kyi too was not handling Myanmarese insurgents with kid gloves!