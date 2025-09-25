Menu
India will buy oil from where it gets best rates: Amit Shah

The Home Minister’s statement comes a day after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright argued that buying Russian crude indirectly funds atrocities in Ukraine.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 17:35 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 17:35 IST
India NewsUSRussiaAmit ShahOil

