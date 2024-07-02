I.N.D.I.A. will do away with EVMs when it comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will not trust EVMs even if he wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the president's address, Yadav said the I.N.D.I.A. alliance will do away with EVMs when it comes to power.

"When the Model Code of Conduct was imposed, the government and the commission were favouring some people. I do not want to go into details. Somewhere a question has been raised on that institution as well," Yadav said in an apparent reference to the Election Commission.