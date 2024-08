'India will face civil war due to demography change': BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment sparks row

Indore: Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya courted controversy by claiming India could face civil war in 30 years time due to largescale demographic changes. The statement was condemned by the opposition Congress, which called it irresponsible and said Vijayvargiya must immediately apologise.

Addressing a Raksha Bandhan programme here on Sunday, Vijayvargiya said, "Social harmony is very important for the present time. Recently, I was talking to a retired military officer who is very active in social work. He said the way our country's demography is changing, a civil war will start after 30 years. Such a situation may arise that you people will not be able to live."

"We have to think and contemplate on this matter. We should work on how to strengthen the word Hindu," said Vijayvargiya, who has been Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Some people want to divide Hindus on caste lines so that they can achieve power using the British policy of 'divide and rule', he claimed.