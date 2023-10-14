India will leave no stone unturned in hosting 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

"Indians are very excited about hosting the Olympics Games. India will leave no stone unturned in organising the 2036 Olympics," said Modi during his address to the IOC Session delegation and a host of other invitees here at the Jio World Convention Centre.

"This is a dream of 140 crore Indians. We want to fulfil this dream with your support. We are willing to host the 2029 Youth Olympics. I am sure India will get constant support from IOC," PM Modi added.

The sports ministry had recently said that the government will back Indian Olympic Association's bid for hosting the games. Hosting the Games is a costly affair. The cost to host the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was estimated to be USD 15 billion, which was double the cost Tokyo was expected to spend when the Japanese city was awarded the Games in 2013.

If India emerges winner in the process, the city of Ahmedabad will most likely host the Games.

After recent reforms, the IOC has moved away from the traditional bidding process. After the interested countries place their proposal of interest, the IOC's Future Host Commission will identify and propose its preferred candidate to the Executive Board.

The Executive Board can then enter targeted dialogue with a bid and decide whether to recommend that a proposal be brought to a vote at an IOC session.

India may have to compete with Korea, Mexico, Germany and Italy

The last time India hosted a multi-sport event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, although the country has organised several other prestigious tournaments such as the Boxing World Championship and the Asian Wrestling Championship in recent past.

In his address to the gathering, PM Modi touched upon the importance of sports in India's illustrious history and said that there are hardly any festivals in the country which do not have any spots associated with them.

"The spirit of sports is universal. There are no losers — there are only winners and learners in sports. Sports empower humanity. Whoever breaks records, everyone welcomes it,"said Modi.

IOC president Thomas Bach, who began his address earlier in the evening while greeting the gathering by saying ‘namaste’, told the Indian PM ‘aapka bahut-bahut swagat’ (we welcome you) in Hindi while adding that the country has been on the rise economically and also in sports.

"We are so pleased to be in India — a country that is on the rise in so many respects, including Olympic sports. India is a truly inspiring place to hold our IOC Session. A country which combines its splendid history and dynamic presence with a vigorous confidence in the future," Bach said.

"India is an inspiring place. The entire Olympic community in India can be proud of the Asian Games performance," he said referring to country's 107-medal show.

"Another illustration of the growing Olympic spirit is the outstanding performance of the Indian athletes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou

"This IOC Session should give the IOA the timely impulse of your journey of change and reform of Indian sport in every respect."

The IOC president, in his address, highlighted the importance of inclusion of e-sports in the Olympics program, emphasising on the need to trust the mindset of the young people and empower them.

Bach said artificial intelligence and e-sports are two new opportunities for the Olympic movement.

"Over continued success depends on how we embrace the ever-accelerating development of technology and in particular, AI. This makes our Olympic agenda 2020+5 imperative — change or be changed — even more urgent," Bach said.

"There are 3 billion people playing e-sports and gaming around the world. Over 500 million of them are interested specifically in e-sports which includes virtual sports and sports simulation,” he said.

“What is even more relevant to us (is) that a majority of them are under the age of 34. This is why we took the strategic decision to engage with e-sports in a holistic way,” Bach added.