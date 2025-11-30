Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian airlines complete software upgrades for 323 operational A320 family planes

IndiGo has completed the upgrades on all the 200 of its operational A320 family planes.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 08:06 IST
India NewsAviationAirlinesDGCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us