<p>New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday said Indian carriers have completed the software upgrades on 323 operational A320 family planes to address a potential issue related to flight controls.</p>.<p>On Friday, Airbus said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required to fix the issue would lead to operational disruptions.</p>.<p>A total of 338 A320 family aircraft with the three Indian airlines -- IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express -- were initially identified for the software upgrades to address the issue.</p>.<p>Among them, 323 were operational, 6 were under base maintenance and later it was found that the upgrades were no needed for 9 such planes in the fleet of Air India, according to a senior DGCA official.</p>.<p>IndiGo has completed the upgrades on all the 200 of its operational A320 family planes.</p>.IndiGo, AI and Air India Express undergo software upgrade in 80% of aircrafts to tackle flight control issue.<p>Air India had 113 affected aircraft and out of them, the upgrades have been done for the operational 100 planes while 4 are under base maintenance and 9 aircraft did not require the modifications, as per the official.</p>.<p>In the case of Air India Express, upgrades have been carried out for 23 A320 family planes and 2 such aircraft are under maintenance for redelivery.</p>.<p>On Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an Airworthiness Directive to airlines asking Indian operators to carry out the requisite software upgrades immediately.</p>.<p>This followed Airbus issuing an alert to operators globally and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) coming out with an Emergency Airworthiness Directive regarding the potential issue.</p>.<p>On Friday, EASA said Airbus asked airline operators to install a serviceable Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) in the impacted aircraft. ELAC is for flight controls.</p>