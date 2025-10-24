<p>New York: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> authorities have arrested an Indian-American government employee on charges of "grand larceny" for allegedly working a "second, full-time job" during the hours he was being paid to perform his official duties as a state employee.</p>.<p>Mehul Goswami, 39, a resident of Latham in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-york">New York</a>, was arrested last week by a joint team of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Inspector General's Office.</p>.Why are Indian-Americans so silent on US visa curbs?.<p>"Goswami is accused of working a second job in the town of Malta while on the clock and working remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services. As a result, he allegedly stole in excess of USD 50,000 from the state of New York," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.</p>.<p>He is arrested for "grand larceny in the 2nd degree (class C felony)", it said.</p>.<p>If convicted, Goswami can face a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain.</p>.US sanctions two Indians for supplying fentanyl-filled prescription pills to Americans.<p>"Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr Goswami's alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust. Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars," New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said.</p>.<p>"My office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State," Lang added.</p>.<p>Goswami was arraigned before the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognisance pending further proceedings, the release said.</p>.<p>The charge is not considered a qualifying offence for bail under New York state law, effective January 2020, it said.</p>.<p>Sheriff Michael H Zurlo said, "We look forward to this case's successful resolution in court." </p>