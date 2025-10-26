<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian coffee is gaining popularity globally, driven by the diverse varieties grown in states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.</p><p>In his 127th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, the PM also said the Northeast is also progressing in coffee cultivation and this is further strengthening the identity of Indian coffee worldwide.</p><p>"Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world. Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri, and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Niligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore, and Malabar in Kerala -- the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," he said.</p><p>Modi added that Koraput (Odisha) coffee is also gaining popularity.</p><p>Some people have left lucrative corporate jobs to pursue their passion for coffee cultivation, he said.</p>.PM Modi praises Bengaluru techie Kapil Sharma for his campaign to save lakes.<p><strong>Mudhol Hound dog :</strong></p><p>The PM also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of indigenous dogs including Mudhol Hound in the BSF and CRPF contingents.</p><p>BSF's National Training Centre for dogs in Tekanpur, Gwalior, special focus is being accorded to the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from Karnataka and Maharashtra. At this Centre, trainers are training the dogs more effectively with the help of technology and innovation. Training manuals for Indian breed dogs have been rewritten to bring to the fore their unique strengths. At the CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School in Bengaluru, Indian breeds such as Mongrels, Mudhol Hounds, Kombai, and Pandikona are being trained, he said.</p><p>“Last year, the All India Police Duty Meet was held in Lucknow. At that time, a dog named Ria caught everyone's attention. It is a Mudhol Hound trained by BSF. Ria won the first prize there, leaving behind several foreign breeds,” the PM said.</p>