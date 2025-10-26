Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian coffee brews global fame, desi dogs find place in armed forces: PM Modi

BSF's National Training Centre for dogs in Tekanpur, Gwalior, special focus is being accorded to the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 14:54 IST
India NewsPM ModiglobalisationCoffeedogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us