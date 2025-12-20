Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian cyber agency flags WhatsApp 'hijack'

"It has been reported that malicious actors are exploiting WhatsApp's device-linking feature to hijack accounts using pairing codes without authentication requirement.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 13:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 13:49 IST
India NewsWhatsAppcyber security

Follow us on :

Follow Us