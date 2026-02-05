International Trade Fair for farmers from tomorrow in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The International Trade Fair 2026 will be held for three days starting February 6 at Palace Grounds, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The fair is aimed at promoting organic farming, millet farming and for farmers to go beyond farming and brand their produce.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This year, the department has introduced ‘Krishi Panditha Prashasthi’ and ‘Krishi Prashasthi’ to recognise and honour expert farmers who are making immense contribution to the farming community and to farmers who have achieved the highest yield in selected crops in state, district and taluk levels.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Overall, 122 farmers - 18 with ‘Krishi Panditha Prashasthi’ and 104 with ‘Krishi Prashasthi’, will be presented awards. For the first time, value addition and processing technologies from premier institutes of the country will be showcased to help farmers adopt newer technologies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar will inaugurate the fair, the minister added.</p>