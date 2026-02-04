Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian national convicted for groping woman passenger on US flight

A passenger awoke to find Arora sexually groping her.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 04:59 IST
Crimesexual assaultflightgroping

Follow us on :

Follow Us