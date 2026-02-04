Indian national convicted for groping woman passenger on US flight

<p>New York: An Indian national has been convicted on charges of abusive sexual contact and assault onboard a flight.</p>.<p>Varun Arora, 38 is present in the United States without lawful status. He faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.</p>.<p>According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in August 2024, during final approach on a flight from Rhode Island international airport to <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Reagan_Washington_National_Airport">Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport,</a> a passenger awoke to find Arora sexually groping her. Arora, who was wearing a sleep mask, pretended to be asleep as he continued to place his hand on the victim despite her repeatedly removing his hand.</p>.Flight attendant sexual assault case: Accused watched porn before crime, say police.<p>A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.</p>