Indian Navy appoints its first woman commanding officer of a warship

This is yet another example of women breaking the glass ceiling in the armed forces to occupy positions that were exclusive to men till a few years ago - from flying fighter jets to serving on-board the warships, working in the harsh climate of Siachen glacier and being on long-range patrol duties with troops.

Admiral Hari Kumar said more than 1100 women Agniveers had entered the Indian Navy in three batches and all roles in the navy would be open to women if they were capable.

On the recent incident of a woman Agniveer dying by suicide, the Navy Chief said an enquiry was instituted into the unfortunate event and the service was looking into the possibilities of appointment of psychologists in formations.

The 20-year-old woman from Kerala, undergoing Naval training at INS Hamla in Mumbai, died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was later identified as Aparna V Nair.

“We have 24x7 helplines and psychiatrists at hospitals, but we are exploring the possibility of having psychologists in the formations,” he said.