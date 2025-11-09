Menu
Indian Navy deploys warship INS Sahyadri for Malabar exercise

The harbour phase of exercise Malabar will feature operational planning and discussions and alignment on communication protocols.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025
Published 09 November 2025, 16:28 IST
