Indian Navy deploys warship INS Sahyadri for Malabar exercise

<p>New Delhi: The navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan will kick-start the annual Malabar naval exercise in the Northern Pacific beginning Monday with an aim to further bolster interoperability among them.</p>.<p>The Indian Navy has deployed its guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri for the mega exercise being hosted by the US.</p>.<p>The exercise is taking place in Northern Pacific's Guam amid some strain in ties between India and the US over Washington's policies on trade and tariff.</p>.<p>INS Sahyadri is at Guam for participation in the multilateral exercise Malabar, the Indian Navy said.</p>.<p>The nine-day exercise begins on Monday.</p>.<p>"The participation of INS Sahyadri in exercise Malabar reaffirms India's enduring partnership and its commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security," the Indian Navy said.</p>.<p>Indigenously designed and constructed INS Sahyadri is a guided missile stealth frigate.</p>.<p>The harbour phase of exercise Malabar will feature operational planning and discussions and alignment on communication protocols.</p>.<p>"Following the harbour phase, all participating units will proceed for the sea phase, wherein ships and aircraft will take part in naval drills, focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery serials and flying operations," the Indian Navy said in a statement. </p>