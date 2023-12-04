Indian Navy ranks to be renamed as per Indian culture: PM Modi on Navy Day

Mumbai: Nearly a year after Indian Navy did away with the “colonial past” and adopted a new ensign inspired by legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, who drafted a strong maritime force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the ranks of the force would be renamed as per the Indian culture.
The Prime Minister’s announcement came during the Navy Day celebrations held in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.
Modi also unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the top brass of the Indian Navy were present.
Modi was also witness to an operational demonstration of the Indian Navy, in which ships, aircraft and submarines of the force took part, off the picturesque Tarkarli beach.
Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the PM noted that the India of today is moving forward by abandoning the slavery mentality.
Modi said that that the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji as the new epaulettes will be similar to the naval ensign, which was unveiled last year.
"With the feeling of taking pride in one’s heritage, the Indian Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also emphasized strengthening nari shakti in the armed forces even as he congratulated the Indian Navy on the appointment of India’s first woman commanding officer in a naval ship.
Modi said that it is indeed a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg.
“The Sindhudurg Fort instills a feeling of pride in every citizen of India”, the Prime Minister said as he underlined Chhatrapati Shivaji’s foresight in recognizing the importance of naval capabilities for any nation.
Reiterating Shivaji’s proclamation that those who have control over the seas hold the ultimate power, the Prime Minister said that he had drafted a powerful navy even as he paid glowing tributes to Kanhoji Angre, Mayaji Naik Bhatkar and Hiroji Indulkar.
Modi said that a glimpse of positive outcomes of unity of resolutions, emotions and aspirations are visible as people of diverse states are being driven by the spirit of ‘nation first’.
“Today, the country has taken inspiration from history and is busy preparing a roadmap for a bright future. People have pledged to move forward in every field by defeating the politics of negativity. This pledge will take us towards a developed India," he added.