Indian Navy ranks to be renamed as per Indian culture: PM Modi on Navy Day

Mumbai: Nearly a year after Indian Navy did away with the “colonial past” and adopted a new ensign inspired by legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, who drafted a strong maritime force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the ranks of the force would be renamed as per the Indian culture.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came during the Navy Day celebrations held in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

Modi also unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the top brass of the Indian Navy were present.

Modi was also witness to an operational demonstration of the Indian Navy, in which ships, aircraft and submarines of the force took part, off the picturesque Tarkarli beach.

Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the PM noted that the India of today is moving forward by abandoning the slavery mentality.

Modi said that that the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji as the new epaulettes will be similar to the naval ensign, which was unveiled last year.