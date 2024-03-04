Indian Newspaper Society urges government to withdraw customs duty on newsprint

Many newsprint mills across the world have either suspended their operations or ceased newsprint production entirely, causing concerns about the continuity of supply of newsprint across the country, he said.

“Compounding these challenges is the declining value of the Indian rupee, which adds pressure on import-dependent industries like the print media sector. The fluctuating currency exchange rates contribute to the rising costs of importing newsprint, thereby straining the financial viability of newspapers and publications,” he said.

He said the survival of the print media industry is crucial for the largest democracy as it not only serves as a vital medium for disseminating information at low and affordable costs to the common public but also contributes significantly to the government’s communication efforts, informing citizens about policies and social welfare programmes.

Arguing for the withdrawal of customs duty imposed on newsprint, he said, “in an era of widespread online misinformation, print media retains a commendable level of trust and credibility distinguishing itself through reliable editorials, comprehensive reporting and widespread readership.”

“This measure (customs duty), if withdrawn, would provide much-needed relief to the print media industry, allowing publishers to manage their operational costs more effectively and ensure the continued dissemination of credible news and information to the public,” Mishra added.