Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Crime rate in Bihar increases when Tejashwi comes to power, says Union Minister R K Singh

On Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', Union Minister R K Singh said that whenever Yadav come to power in the state, crime rate increases and that he should people 'why it happens'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called Congress a 'dynastic' and 'directionless' party. Track the latest political updates across the country with DH!
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 02:52 IST

Highlights
02:3921 Feb 2024

Union Minister R K Singh about Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'

02:3321 Feb 2024

Shah says Modi govt has established 'politics of performance', calls Cong 'directionless' party

02:3321 Feb 2024

Congress leader hails SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral polls

Singh criticised Yadav's move and said, "he should tell people of Bihar, why it happens that whenever he comes to power, the state's crime rate increases."

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government has freed the country from parivarvad, corruption, appeasement and casteism, and established the "politics of performance".

He also targeted the Congress, calling it a "dynastic" and "directionless" party that cannot develop the country or work for the welfare of the poor. (PTI)

02:3321 Feb 2024

Here's what newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and BJP Uttarakhand president Mahendra Bhatt has to say

(Published 21 February 2024, 02:52 IST)
