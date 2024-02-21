India Political Updates: Crime rate in Bihar increases when Tejashwi comes to power, says Union Minister R K Singh
On Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', Union Minister R K Singh said that whenever Yadav come to power in the state, crime rate increases and that he should people 'why it happens'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called Congress a 'dynastic' and 'directionless' party. Track the latest political updates across the country with DH!
Union Minister R K Singh about Tejashwi Yadav's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'
Singh criticised Yadav's move and said, "he should tell people of Bihar, why it happens that whenever he comes to power, the state's crime rate increases."
Shah says Modi govt has established 'politics of performance', calls Cong 'directionless' party
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government has freed the country from parivarvad, corruption, appeasement and casteism, and established the "politics of performance".
He also targeted the Congress, calling it a "dynastic" and "directionless" party that cannot develop the country or work for the welfare of the poor. (PTI)
Congress leader hails SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral polls
Here's what newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and BJP Uttarakhand president Mahendra Bhatt has to say
