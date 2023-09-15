Home
india

Indian politician celebrates birthday with Times Square billboard, 'The Chainsmokers' react

This scene was captured in a screenshot by an online user on X , leading to netizens reacting to the hoarding image
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 10:33 IST

Music group 'The Chainsmokers' came across a billboard in Times Square that was celebrating the birthday of an Indian. It's not uncommon to see birthday billboards in India but seeing one in the bustling streets of New York left the Indians amazed and laughing.

Drew Taggart, one of the The Chainsmokers electronic duo, posted an Instagram story with a selfie in front of the massive Times Square billboard. In the story, he gleefully wrote, "Happy birthday man", as the billboard wished Indian politician Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy a happy 57th birthday on September 13.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Chain Smokers Instagram story.</p></div>

The Chain Smokers Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram (thechainsmokers)

This scene was captured in a screenshot by an online user on X , leading to netizens hilariously reacting to the hoarding image.

(Published 15 September 2023, 10:33 IST)
India NewsNew YorkTrendingTimes Square

