Home

LIVE
India Political Updates: Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers today

Good morning, even as the I.N.D.I.A bloc gears for nationwide protests against the mass suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament, both Houses were adjourned sine die yesterday. In Chhattisgarh, nine MLAs will take oath as cabinet ministers today. Track the latest political updates with DH!
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 02:41 IST

Highlights
02:2622 Dec 2023

BJP, JD(S) to complete seat-sharing talks by January-end, says H D Kumaraswamy 

02:2322 Dec 2023

Congress now in 'complete election mode'; defers decision on continuation of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

02:2322 Dec 2023

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister today

02:3922 Dec 2023

In Odisha, state BJP Vice President takes potshots at the BJD government over Foreign Direct Investment in the state

As per the data available from the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, Invest India, Odisha ranks lowest in the FDI inflow in last 5 years. For the last 25 years, there has been a govt in Odisha which has made tall claims that the state is getting huge FDI and many people are interested in investing in Odisha.
Lekha Samantsinghar to ANI
(Published 22 December 2023, 02:41 IST)
