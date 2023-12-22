India Political Updates: Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers today
Good morning, even as the I.N.D.I.A bloc gears for nationwide protests against the mass suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament, both Houses were adjourned sine die yesterday. In Chhattisgarh, nine MLAs will take oath as cabinet ministers today. Track the latest political updates with DH!
BJP, JD(S) to complete seat-sharing talks by January-end, says H D Kumaraswamy
02:2322 Dec 2023
Congress now in 'complete election mode'; defers decision on continuation of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
02:2322 Dec 2023
Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister today
02:3922 Dec 2023
In Odisha, state BJP Vice President takes potshots at the BJD government over Foreign Direct Investment in the state
As per the data available from the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, Invest India, Odisha ranks lowest in the FDI inflow in last 5 years. For the last 25 years, there has been a govt in Odisha which has made tall claims that the state is getting huge FDI and many people are interested in investing in Odisha.
Lekha Samantsinghar to ANI
02:2622 Dec 2023
