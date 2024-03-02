JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Gadkari sends legal notice to Kharge, Jairam Ramesh for sharing 'misleading' news

Track the latest political developments from all over India, with DH.
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 02:39 IST

Highlights
02:1202 Mar 2024

02:3902 Mar 2024

CM Sukhu calls rebels 'black serpents', also makes placatory moves as Himachal crisis simmers

Lok Sabha polls: BJP chews over poll strategy, asks voters to ‘suggest’ candidates

Gadkari sends legal notice to Kharge, Jairam Ramesh for sharing 'misleading' news content on X

On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sent legal notices to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh for allegedly sharing misleading and defamatory news about him on X (formerly Twitter).

02:3902 Mar 2024

CM Sukhu calls rebels 'black serpents', also makes placatory moves as Himachal crisis simmers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said he gave the go-ahead to minister Vikramaditya Singh to meet the rebels who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, in what appeared to be a placatory gesture even as he called the same six MLAs “black serpents”.

Read more

02:1202 Mar 2024

Lok Sabha polls: BJP chews over poll strategy, asks voters to ‘suggest’ candidates

While the BJP’s first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections is expected soon, given that a marathon meeting of the central leadership which went on till 3 am at the party headquarters on Thursday night, party president J P Nadda on Friday held virtual meetings with MPs of all states in batches of threes.

Read more

(Published 02 March 2024, 02:39 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

