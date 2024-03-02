India Political Updates: Gadkari sends legal notice to Kharge, Jairam Ramesh for sharing 'misleading' news
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 02:39 IST
Gadkari sends legal notice to Kharge, Jairam Ramesh for sharing 'misleading' news content on X
CM Sukhu calls rebels 'black serpents', also makes placatory moves as Himachal crisis simmers
Lok Sabha polls: BJP chews over poll strategy, asks voters to ‘suggest’ candidates
On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sent legal notices to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh for allegedly sharing misleading and defamatory news about him on X (formerly Twitter).
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said he gave the go-ahead to minister Vikramaditya Singh to meet the rebels who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, in what appeared to be a placatory gesture even as he called the same six MLAs “black serpents”.
While the BJP’s first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections is expected soon, given that a marathon meeting of the central leadership which went on till 3 am at the party headquarters on Thursday night, party president J P Nadda on Friday held virtual meetings with MPs of all states in batches of threes.
