Indian student charged for falsifying records for US university admission to return to India under plea deal

Further investigation by the Lehigh police identified Anand as the author of the post, which has since been deleted but in which he had outlined his scheme.

Anand had indicated that he “created a fake email address in the format of principal@schoolname.com for his application, submitted a death certificate for his father to acquire additional hardship financial aid, falsified tax documentation, altered his secondary school year 1-3 transcripts and created a false “Senior School Certificate Examination” to show success in his final year of secondary school”, the report said.

Anand said it was “all for the purpose of securing admission and financial aid to attend a university in the United States”.

The criminal complaint filed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on April 30 accused Anand of violating the statutes of forgery, tampering with records or identification, theft by deception and theft of services.

“Metadata revealed the death certificate and tax documents were altered using the 'iLovePDF' website, and the academic documents were modified using Adobe Photoshop,” according to the criminal complaint.