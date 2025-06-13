<p>New Delhi: The Indian students studying in Iran have appealed to the government for evacuation following Israeli airstrikes that targeted key military and nuclear sites in Iran, including areas near the capital.</p><p>"Right now the situation is calm and we are safe, but we are feeling scared. The attack started at around 3:30 am and we felt the land shake. It was a concerning experience," Tabiya Zahra, a second-year MBBS student from Kashmir at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), told PTI.</p>.Kerala CM calls Israel 'world thug', 'arrogant' over attack on Iran.<p>Zahra said that while the university officials visited the students and advised them to remain calm, they did not offer clarity on which areas might be safer.</p><p>She urged the Indian government to arrange evacuation, citing uncertainty about the security situation and limited communication access due to internet disruptions in some areas.</p>.Israel attacks Iran: 16 long-haul Air India flights diverted.<p>Another student, Alisha Rizvi from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, said "the embassy asked us to email our local addresses and contact details for emergency purposes".</p><p>"They are trying to collect data in case evacuation is needed," she added.</p>.Deeply concerned, urge both sides to avoid escalatory steps: India on Iran-Israel situation.<p>Both students are in their second year of a 5.5-year MBBS programme, having gone to Tehran in 2023. They confirmed that airspace over Tehran has been closed and flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport were suspended following the strikes.</p><p>The escalation began late Thursday when Israel launched airstrikes targeting several locations in Iran, including its main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, radar stations and surface-to-air missile sites.</p><p>Black smoke was seen rising from some of the affected areas and explosions were reported in Tehran and other parts of western Iran.</p>.Israeli PM Netanyahu speaks to PM Modi, other world leaders.<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that the strikes were aimed at Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure.</p><p>In response, Iran launched a retaliatory attack, sending a swarm of drones toward Israel.</p><p>The Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of a "severe punishment" following the Israeli offensive.</p><p>The situation has significantly raised tensions in the region and prompted international concern over the possibility of further escalation.</p><p>The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting urgent intervention to assist the Indian students, particularly those from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in Iran.</p>.Many Air India flights diverted as Middle East crisis escalates.<p>In the letter, the Association highlighted the evolving security situation and noted that many Indian students are enrolled in universities located near strategic sites.</p><p>It said that the closure of airspace and increased military activity have raised concerns among the students and their families.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said that several students have reported hearing air raid sirens and feeling tremors.</p><p>"We are receiving calls from the students and their families, requesting assistance. We urge the government to stay prepared and take necessary steps if evacuation becomes unavoidable," he added.</p><p>The Association also requested improved communication from the Indian Embassy in Tehran and the preparation of a contingency plan, depending on how the situation develops.</p>