<p>As the voters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar </a>are set to choose their representatives in the Assembly elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan have announced a slew of promises that they will prioritise if voted to power.</p><p>With a focus on youth and women, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-nda-unites-to-unveil-sankalp-patra-promise-of-1-crore-jobs-lakhpati-didis-in-focus-3781569">NDA manifesto, Sankalp Patra, has promised to provide one crore jobs in the next five years</a>, which is aimed at checking migration, a major poll issue this election.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-india-blocs-tejashwi-pran-vows-jobs-allowance-for-women-a-promise-to-review-liquor-ban-manifesto-3778077">Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, on the other hand, has promised government jobs to a member of every family</a>, a review of liquor ban policy, Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women and 200 units of free power. </p><p>Polling will be held in Bihar in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the results will be out on November 14.<br></p><p><strong>Here are some of the key promises of the NDA manifesto:</strong></p><p><strong>Employment and jobs</strong></p><p>One crore employment opportunities to be generated for the youth.</p><p>Modern factories to be set up in every district and 10 new industrial parks to be developed.</p><p>Projects to be launched to develop Bihar as the textile and silk hub of South Asia.</p>.<p><strong>Women empowerment</strong></p><p>Financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana. </p><p>Aim to make at least one crore women 'lakhpati didis' (who earn minimum Rs 1 lakh annually)</p>.<p><strong>Agriculture</strong></p><p>Under the new Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 3,000 to be provided by the State government to farmers in addition to the Central government's Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, bringing the total annual assistance to farmers to Rs 9,000.</p><p>Invest Rs 1 lakh crore in agricultural infrastructure.</p><p>Five mega food parks to be established and agriculture production to be doubled</p>.<p><strong>Infrastructure</strong></p><p>Seven expressways, covering approximately 3,600 km.</p><p>3,600 km of railway lines to be modernised.</p><p>Four more cities to get metro train services.</p><p>Greenfield international airport in Patna, and international airports in Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur.</p>.<p><strong>Welfare and education</strong></p><p>Up to 125 units of free electricity to each household.</p><p>Free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.</p><p>Social security pension which has been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100</p><p>Free, quality education from Kindergarten to postgraduate level for students from all poor families.</p><p>Rs 5,000 crore investment to revamp district-level schools.</p><p>Monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to students from the Scheduled Castes in educational institutions. </p>.<p><strong>Some of the key promises of the Mahagathbandhan</strong> <strong>manifesto:</strong></p><p><strong>Employment and jobs</strong> </p><p>Government jobs for every household, with a major emphasis on creating 10 lakh government jobs immediately after forming the government</p><p>All contractual and outsourced employees to be made permanent.</p><p>Jobs to be created in sectors such as IT parks, special economic zones (SEZs), dairy-based industries, agro-based industries, health services, agri industries, food processing, manufacturing, and tourism.</p> <p><strong>Reservation in education and contracts:</strong></p><p>Implementing reservation policy for EBCs, other backward classes, SCs, and STs in admissions across all private educational institutions.</p><p>Reserving half of the seats for admission under the Right to Education Act in private schools for these categories.</p><p>Introducing reservations for EBCs, SCs and STs in government contracts valued at Rs 25 crore or more.</p><p><strong>Land for the homeless:</strong></p><p>Free land to homeless people from the Economically Backward Classes (EBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories: Five decimal of land in rural areas; three decimal of land in urban areas.</p> <p><strong>Infrastructure</strong></p><p>Education city and industry clusters to be developed. </p><p>Five new expressways to be built. </p><p>Special attention to be given to fish rearing and animal husbandry.</p><p>District hospitals to be upgraded and super-speciality hospitals to be set up. </p> <p><strong>Women empowerment</strong><br>A monthly allowance of ₹2,500 and free bus rides for women.</p><p>Services of all Jeevika Community Mobilisers to be made permanent and given the status of government employees. Salary to be Rs 30,000 a month.</p><p>Total loan waiver and stipend of Rs 2,000 a month for women-led self-help groups.</p><p>Law to prevent harassment of women who have taken loans from micro-finance institutions.</p>.<p><strong>Laws to be reviewed</strong></p><p>Ban on toddy under the prohibition law to be removed.</p><p>Waqf Amendment Act to be halted; waqf property management to be made transparent and welfare-oriented.</p>.<p><strong>Social security and welfare</strong> </p><p>Widows and senior citizens to get monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 every year. </p><p>Persons with disabilities to receive Rs 3,000 a month.<br><br>Every family to get 200 units of free electricity.</p><p>Every person to get free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh</p><p> Jobless graduates and post-graduate youth to get unemployment allowance of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, a month.</p>