Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Mirabai Chanu's weight class axed from 2028 Olympics, to bulk up to 53kg for LA Games

Chief national coach Vijay Sharma feels that bulking up to 53kg will work in Chanu's favour but said the Manipuri will continue in her old weight class till the Asian Games next year.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 09:32 IST
Sports NewsOlympicsMirabai Chanuweight lifting

Follow us on :

Follow Us