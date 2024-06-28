Indians battle intense heat with 'mad rush' for air conditioners, beer

Beer in this scorching heat, Giri said, makes Indians "feel better without getting too high on alcohol."

The heat has also driven power demand to a record peak as more people seek ways to cool down.

B. Thiagarajan, managing director at ACs-to-air purifier maker Blue Star, said he has not witnessed such strong sales for air conditioners in the more than 30 years he has worked in the industry.

It's been a "mad rush ... anything called air conditioner would have got sold," he said.

The number of affluent people in India is rising rapidly, and Thiagarajan said overall air conditioner sales will grow 50 per cent in the April-June summer months, outstripping the industry's expected demand increase of 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

Other businesses are also enjoying a strong summer.

Quick delivery service Swiggy Instamart said it is seeing a sharp rise in orders for ice cream and cold beverages.

Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce website Flipkart said demand for top-end sunscreen products jumped 40 per cent between February-May 2024 versus the previous year, with products such as sunscreen sticks proving particularly popular.