Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Year-ender 2025: India's diplomacy faced giant test

In the overall foreign policy domain, concerns relating to Indo-Pacific and the way forward found greater salience in New Delhi's diplomatic engagements.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 06:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsPM Modiyearender

Follow us on :

Follow Us