India's doctor-population ratio 1:834: Minister of State for Health

Pawar also said the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats.

There is an increase of 82 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 706 as of now.

Further, there is an increase of 112 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,08,940 as of now and PG seats have been increased to 127 per cent from 31,185 before 2014 to 70,674 as of now, the minister stated.