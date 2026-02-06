Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Tiff over haltering 'unruly' buffalo triggers violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria; woman killed

According to the police, a buffalo belonging to his younger brother Narsingh Yadav was tied along the path and was allegedly charging at passers by, much to the annoyance of Babulal.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 13:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDeoria

Follow us on :

Follow Us