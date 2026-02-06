Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Who hiked Namma Metro fare in Bengaluru? Congress says Centre did, BJP says Karnataka govt asked for it

Karnataka Congress said, 'The State Government has no legal power to stall, revise, or roll back fares. Now about the Rs 60 to Rs 90 hike you are trying to dump on Congress.'
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruBJPCongressKarnatakaNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us