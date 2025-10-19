<p>New Delhi: The first Vande Bharat Sleeper coach with Russian technology was unveiled as the Indo-Russian joint venture got all necessary design approvals from the Railways.</p><p>The First AC berth of the premier service was unveiled at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 here. </p> .What's inside the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train? Check here.<p>Kinet Railway Solutions is a joint venture between Transmashholding, the largest Russian rolling stock manufacturer, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a state-owned Indian company.</p><p>The partnership was established to produce the Vande Bharat Sleeper train project, which includes the design and manufacture of 1,920 sleeper coaches (120 train sets) and their maintenance for a period of 35 years. </p> .<p>Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways, who inspected the mock-up Vande Bharat Sleeper coach, said " It is a superb design with best possible facilities and I am happy that railway passengers will be able to use the most modern Sleeper coach." </p><p> The new First AC four-berth compartment offers a spacious, bright and comfortable environment designed for enhanced privacy. There is a staircase to ensure easy access to the upper berths, while each seat comes equipped with a built-in USB port, individual reading light, and smart storage solutions for added convenience.</p><p>The decks are clear now for the first prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper train by Kinet to be rolled out next year, Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar said. </p><p>The interior of the coach gives a most modern look and offers comfort with a touch of elegance.</p> .<p>Vande Bharat Project Chief Designer Evgeny Maslov said, "Even the niche under the staircase serves as a bedside space – a place for a book, a phone, or a watch – a small yet meaningful detail that makes the journey feel personal."</p><p> Kinet Managing Director Sathyamurthy K said," We hope that we will meet the aspirations of the people."</p><p>Indian Railways is set to introduce a new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express soon. Since the launch of Vande Bharat Express in 2019, the Vande Bharat series has transformed train travel in India with its speed and comfort. The upcoming sleeper variant are overnight service and expected to run on most of Rajdhani routes.</p>