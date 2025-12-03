<p>The tourism sector grew significantly in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india">India</a>, recording 2.9 billion domestic tourist visits in 2024, according to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025, compiled by the Ministry of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tourism">Tourism</a>.</p><p>From 2011 to 2024, domestic tourism has recorded a steady growth at a CAGR of 9.89 per cent across all states and union territories. </p>.Where to spend your next vacation? Top 5 most-visited states in 2024-25 by international travellers.<p>While there was consistent growth from 2011 to 2019, the industry saw a massive decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. </p><p>In 2022, the industry saw a massive boost of 155 per cent as restrictions were lifted, the report said. </p><p>Uttar Pradesh topped the list of most visited states by domestic tourists in 2024. The northern state was followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which together account for more than 30 per cent of India’s domestic tourist visits, reflecting the dominance of South India as a tourist destination. </p><p>A total of 894.933 million visitors were recorded in the north last year. Meanwhile, the southern states recorded a higher count at 901.672 million. </p><p>The top five states accounted for 60.38 per cent of the total domestic tourist visits in the country.</p><p>Chandigarh showed the most highest percentage growth, with domestic tourist visits jumping by around 173 per cent.</p><p>It was followed by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands at roughly 120 per cent and Mizoram at about 102 per cent growth over the previous year.</p><p>Here are the top 10 states with the most domestic tourists. </p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh has topped the chart with a blend of history, spirituality, and culture at every step. From the Taj Mahal to the sacred ghats of Varanasi, the northern state celebrates its ancient cities, vibrant festivals, and Mughal architecture.</p>.<p>The southern state is known for its UNESCO-listed Brihadeeswara Temple, the misty Nilgiri hills, beaches, and coastal towns and attracts millions of tourists every year. </p>.<p>Karnataka offers something for all kinds of travellers. From lush coffee plantations and massive waterfalls to secluded beaches in Gokarna and the royal palaces of Mysuru. The state offers immense diversity in a single trip.</p>.<p>Andhra offers calm beaches in Vishakhapatanam and the spiritual calling of Tirupati. Apart from these, the Belum Caves and Amaravati's architectural wonders add to its attractions.</p>.<p>The state takes you back in time to the era of Rajput warriors and timeless royalty. Rajasthan also offers deserts, and traditional folk art, making it a popular cultural celebration.</p>.<p>People visit Gujarat for its wildlife in Gir and the white salt desert of the Rann of Kutch. The western state offers a rich blend of nature, culture, and heritage</p>.<p>Maharashtra provides a combination of cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune and escapes like Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Ajanta-Ellora, or the Konkan coastline.</p>.<p>West Bengal is known for its artistic heritage, colonial architecture, culture, and natural beauty. From Kolkata's rustic lanes to the mountains of Darjeeling and the Sundarbans' wilderness, the state has diverse tourist destinations. </p>.<p>The state that sits at the heart of the country houses UNESCO sites, tiger reserves, historical cities, and iconic landmarks like Khajuraho, Sanchi, Mandu, and Gwalior.</p>.<p>The Himalayan state is a paradise for mountain lovers, It is known for its snow-covered peaks, scenic landscapes, and charming hill towns.</p>