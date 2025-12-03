Menu


India's go-to holiday destinations: Top 10 most-visited states in 2024-25 by domestic tourists

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of most visited states by domestic tourists in 2024. The northern state was followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 07:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 646.8 million 

Tamil Nadu: 306.8 million 

Karnataka: 304.6 million 

Andhra Pradesh: 290.3 million 

Rajasthan: 230.1 million 

Gujarat: 184 million 

Maharashtra: 189.4 million 

West Bengal: 184.5 million

Madhya Pradesh: 133 million

Himachal Pradesh: 18 million 

