Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's identity as a Hindu nation is what ensures its secularism: Uma Bharti

"Long before Islam, Christianity, Jainism and Buddhism existed, Hindus worshipped countless deities."
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 17:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 17:23 IST
HinduUma Bharti

Follow us on :

Follow Us