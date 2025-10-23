<p>India's INS Trikand carried out a rescue operation following a fire outbreak on board a Cameroon-flagged commercial carrier off the coast of Djibouti. The vessel caught fire and killed two crew members. </p><p>According to the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy"> Indian Navy</a>, There were 26 crew members, one British and 25 Indians, in MT Falcon, and 24 of them were rescued by merchant ships in the vicinity</p><p>INS Trikand was reported to have been deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, and it rendered critical firefighting, search and rescue assistance to the vessel.</p><p>The Navy in a post on X wrote, "24 out of 26 crew members (25 Indians & 1 British) who were able to evacuate the ship, were rescued by merchant ships in vicinity. A team of firefighting and medical specialists from INS Trikand boarded MT Falcon and recovered the mortal remains of two missing crew, braving intense heat, damaged structures and toxic fumes."</p>.Indian Navy commissions second anti-submarine warfare vessel.<p>"The mortal remains were subsequently handed over to the Embassy of India in Djibouti," it said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>