Valentine's Day: Young Indians spend millions over seven days of love

“We expect at least about 25% increase in sales this year,” said Pawan Gadia, director and chief executive officer global at FNP.com, over the phone. “We started preparing six months ago as Valentine’s is a flagship event for us.”

The surge in Valentine’s Day-linked spending comes as the country’s growing middle class — particularly young adults — spend extensively on retail platforms and dining in glitzy restaurants and cafes. About half of Indian consumers are choosing invest in experiences over purchases that have practical benefits, market research agency Mintel’s Consumer Spending Priorities 2023 report shows.

The increased spending comes despite protests from ultra-right wing Hindu organisations who have in the past few years campaigned against Valentine’s Day celebrations. For now, though, many Indian consumers have side-stepped those protests as they snap up gifts for their loved ones.

“It’s an opportunity for me to express my feelings,” said Arpit Kothari, a 27-year-old finance professional who bought a bouquet of roses online for his partner of seven years. “I don’t mind spending a little amount of money.”

Beauty retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates under the name Nykaa, has launched a Valentine’s Day-themed “pink sale,” while Blinkit has introduced “single mode” to differentiate between its target consumers.

Even banks are getting in on the action with SBM Bank India offering special fixed deposit rates from February 8 to February 29. as it celebrates the “season of love,” it said in an email statement.

“There is more money in the pocket of those who celebrate this day,” said Harish Bijoor, an independent business and brand-strategy consultant.