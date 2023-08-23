From people to soil: The Tamil connection to India’s lunar missions

All three unmanned missions to the moon by India have had a Tamil connection, besides two villages in Tamil Nadu that have been providing rock powder (soil) for Chandrayaan-2 and 3 for the mission capability as the earth in that district is similar to that of the lunar surface.

From Chandrayaan-I to Chandrayaan-III, all the missions have been headed by scientists hailing from Tamil Nadu. While Mylswamy Annadurai was the project director of Chandrayaan-I in 2008 that found water on the moon for the first time, the second lunar mission was helmed by M Vanitha, who passed out from the prestigious College of Engineering, Guindy, popularly known as Anna University.