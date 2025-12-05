<p>IndiGo's crisis continued on the third day as over 400 flights were cancelled across several airports. </p><p>The Delhi airport on Friday said that 225 IndiGo arrivals and departures have been cancelled since morning.</p><p>Similarly, 52 arrivals and 50 departures of IndiGo were cancelled at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kia">Kempegowda International Airport</a> in Bengaluru, ANI reported quoting Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Spokesperson.</p><p>Further, 16 arrivals and as many departures were cancelled from Maharashtra's Pune airports. </p>.Flight cancellations: IndiGo issues 'heartfelt apology'; says operations to be normalised by February 10, 2026.<p>Over last last few days, India's largest airline has been facing operation issues due to several issues including crew shortage and the new pilot rest rules. </p><p>On Thursday, over 550 IndiGo flights were cancelled across several airports as operational disruptions continued for the third straight day, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Of the total flights cancelled, 172 were at the Delhi, 118 flight cancellations at the Mumbai airport, 100 at Bengaluru, 75 at Hyderabad, 35 at Kolkata, 26 at Chennai, and 11 at Goa.</p><p>The airline issued an apology to passengers and industry stakeholders and said that operations will be normalised by February 10, 2026. </p><p>"The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events," IndiGo posted on X.</p><p>"IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy."</p><p>"We continue to keep our customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a> deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focussed on streamlining its operations at the earliest," it added.</p><p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dgca">DGCA</a> held a meeting with senior IndiGo officials on Thursday to discuss the situation as well as the mitigation plans. CEO Pieter Elbers told the staff that normalising operations and bringing back punctuality would not be an "easy target".</p>