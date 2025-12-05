Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo chaos worsens on day 3: Over 100 flights cancelled in Bengaluru, more than 200 affected in Delhi

Over last last few days, India's largest airline has been facing operation issues due to several issues, including crew shortage and the new pilot rest rules.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 04:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 December 2025, 04:35 IST
India NewsIndiGo AirlinesDelhi AirportBengaluru Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us